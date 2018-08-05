Section of East Coast road temporarily closed

The Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company (GTT) has advised that the East Coast Public Road, between the Lusignan and Annandale market roads, will be closed on Sunday, August 5th.

In a public service announcement on Friday, GTT said traffic is to be diverted onto the Railway Embankment through the Lusignan Main Road and Middle Walk Road, Buxton.

GTT explained that the road closure is necessary in order to facilitate a request made by contractor China Railway First Group Limited, which is undertaking the East Coast Highway Improvement Project (Better Hope to Belfield), to install underground ducts to facilitate a cable diversion.

According to GTT, if weather conditions are favourable, work will begin at 8:30 am and is expected to conclude by 5.30 pm.