Sterling Products hands out bursaries to seven children

By Staff Writer

Sterling Products Limited on Thursday handed out bursaries to children of its employees.

A press release from the company said that at the  presentation ceremony at its headquarters, Human Resources Officer, Yvette Fiedtkou stressed Sterling Products’ commitment to the bursary award programme. She said that this year’s bursary—a one-off disbursement of $65,000— was for employees’ children who will be starting their secondary education in September.

The seven students who got bursary awards were: Angela Persaud; Alika Shaw; Akeelah Persaud; Emika Thomas; Samir Ishmael; Romel Persaud and Daniele Shaw…..

