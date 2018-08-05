Sustained lobby needed to get president to face the press, veteran journalists say

With President David Granger facing criticism over his lack of meaningful engagement with the media, several veteran journalists say a continued lobby is needed to ensure there is accountability.

President Granger has held two press conferences since taking office in May, 2015 and the journalists canvassed by Sunday Stabroek indicated that presidential press conferences are a traditional feature of the Guyanese media landscape that should not be underestimated or undermined.

“We need a President who is brave enough to face a pool of journalists at a press conference,” longstanding journalist and Kaieteur News editor Adam Harris said…..