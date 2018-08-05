Guyana News

Sustained lobby needed to get president to face the press, veteran journalists say

By
Nazima Raghubir

With President David Granger facing criticism over his lack of meaningful engagement with the media, several veteran journalists say a continued lobby is needed to ensure there is accountability.

President Granger has held two press conferences since taking office in May, 2015 and the journalists canvassed by Sunday Stabroek indicated that presidential press conferences are a traditional feature of the Guyanese media landscape that should not be underestimated or undermined.  

“We need a President who is brave enough to face a pool of journalists at a press conference,” longstanding journalist and Kaieteur News editor Adam Harris said…..

More in Guyana News

Insulation of Petroleum Commission from interference vital, oil consultant argues

Subryanville driver shot dead by hotelier

By
Masked gunman kills elderly Pomeroon farmer

Masked gunman kills elderly Pomeroon farmer

100% renewable energy deadline needs to be reviewed

100% renewable energy deadline needs to be reviewed

Promise to dying friend led to Queen’s Young Leaders awardee’s passion for helping bereaved children

By

UG Office of Undergraduate Research sets sights on publishing journal

Planned prison learning centre to equip inmates with skills for life on the outside

Planned prison learning centre to equip inmates with skills for life on the outside

Appeal Court upholds ex-cop’s dismissal over bribe

Appeal Court upholds ex-cop’s dismissal over bribe

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web