Guyana News

Third animation network summer camp to explore comic book art

By Staff Writer
An animated start: A celebration after Friday’s official launch of the Guyana Animation Network’s Third Annual Digital Painting Summer Camp, which will be focusing on comic book art. See story on centre pages. (Guyana Animation Network photo)

Youth aged 8 years and older will this week have an opportunity to explore the world of comic art and comic book character designs as the Guyana Animation Network (GAN) hosts its third annual Digital Painting Summer Camp.

GAN, as it is commonly referred, is a local animation company that is striving to prepare more Guyanese for jobs and opportunities in the Global Animation and Digital Media industries, through the promotion of networking, creative and relationship-building activities between the youth, the Government, the public, private, public-private sectors, and civil society.

President of GAN Francine Leitch, in an interview with  Sunday Stabroek, explained that this year’s Summer Camp intends to explore the world of comic book character designs through training on comic book drawing and literacy…..

