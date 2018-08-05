UG Office of Undergraduate Research sets sights on publishing journal

Three years after its formation, the Office of Undergraduate Research at the University of Guyana (UG) is moving forward with optimism.

According to its Director, Dr. Troy Thomas, the office counts its annual Undergraduate Research Conference as its major success and looks forward to possibly being able to publish its own journal of local research papers.

“There are many departments that do research and have been doing research before the office was established. What we provide is a forum for them to present locally at the annual conferences at Turkeyen and Tain, and we have been looking at opportunities for students to present overseas,” Thomas told Sunday Stabroek in a recent interview…..