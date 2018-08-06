Guyana News

Bangladesh beat Windies by 19 runs

By Staff Editor

LAUDERHILL, Florida,  CMC – Bangladesh defeated West Indies by 19 runs under Duckworth-Lewis-Stern in the decisive third and final Twenty20 International at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium here Sunday.

Scores:

BANGLADESH 184 for five off 20 overs (Liton Das 61, Mahmudullah 32, Shakib-al-Hasan 24, Tamim Iqbal 21; Keemo Paul 2-26, Carlos Brathwaite 2-32)

WEST INDIES 135 for seven off 17.1 overs (Andre Russell 47, Rovman Powell 23, Denesh Ramdin 21; Mustafizur Rahman 3-31)

Liton Das
