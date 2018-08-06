Canal No 2 farmers say they took own action to ease flooding

Farmers from the Canal No 2 area on the West Bank of Demerara remain in fear for their crops as they say nothing has been done to prevent repeated flooding in the area.

After some farms in the Canal No 2 community faced floods about three weeks ago, farmers say that they are still counting their losses but they have to move on as no one will help them.

“After the flood we still ah count how much we lose but we got to plant back because nobody nah look out for us”, Boodram Dhanesh, a cash crop farmer, told Stabroek News yesterday…..