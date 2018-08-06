Guyana News

Canal No 2 farmers say they took own action to ease flooding

-criticise NDC, RDC for inaction

By Staff Writer
One of the drains in the area that has not yet been cleared. This photo was taken yesterday.

Farmers from the Canal No 2 area on the West Bank of Demerara remain in fear for their crops as they say nothing has been  done to prevent repeated flooding in the area.

After some farms in the Canal No 2 community faced floods about three weeks ago, farmers say that they are still counting their losses but they have to move on as no one will help them.

“After the flood we still ah count how much we lose but we got to plant back because nobody nah look out for us”,  Boodram Dhanesh, a cash crop farmer, told Stabroek News yesterday…..

More in Guyana News

AFC to go solo at local gov’t polls

Clive Thomas urges cash payout to households from oil revenue

CCJ mulling historic post-judgment application from Guyana land case

Kitchen fire leads to Pegasus evacuation

Christopher Correia passes away

In last six months…

In last six months…

Gov’t building oil and gas capacity

Guyana HIV/AIDS spending in 2016 was 150% higher than previous year

Guyana HIV/AIDS spending in 2016 was 150% higher than previous year

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web