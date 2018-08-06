Canje man murders wife, kills self

This story is developing and will be updated.

A Corentyne woman who attempted to leave an abusive marriage was chopped to death by her husband today and he then killed himself.

Rohanie Lakhan sustained a chop wound on her neck and on her arm. Her husband, Ramesh Ramdeen, 44, originally from Canefield, East Canje Berbice slit his throat after committing the crime.

Stabroek News was told that the man would often abuse the woman. Today, the couple appeared at the Albion Magistrate’s Court.

According to information gathered, after the court proceedings the woman decided to move out of the house. She was accompanied home by a police officer and the man’s sister.

However, after some time, the female police rank and the man’s sister left the house and it was during that time that the man beat Lakhan about her body before murdering her and killing himself inside their Kilcoy Housing Scheme, Corentyne house.