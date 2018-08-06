Guyana News

Clive Thomas urges cash payout to households from oil revenue

By Staff Writer
From right at head table are Dr David Hinds, Dr Clive Thomas, Nigel Hughes and Maricia Charles

Regardless of what multilateral agencies may advise, Guyanese must pressure the government to tap monetary rewards from oil revenues if this country wants to have true equity and see a real lowering of poverty, economist, Professor Clive Thomas yesterday said.

“I believe that some portion of the net cash flow from oil should be dedicated and be given as cash transfers to every single household in this country…,” Dr Thomas last evening told attendees, at an event organized by the Buxton 1st of August Movement which was held at the Friendship, East Coast Demerara Primary School.

Further, he added, “I don’t think giving cash transfers to persons are a waste of resources. If you look at the evidence, cash transfers are the single most effective means of combatting poverty.”….

