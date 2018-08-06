Guyana HIV/AIDS spending in 2016 was 150% higher than previous year

Guyana’s spending on HIV/AIDS in 2016 was 150% higher than in the preceding year.
This was disclosed in a statement on Friday by the Ministry of Public Health.
The statement came at Friday’s multipartite National Health Accounts (NHA) Dissemination Meeting held in Georgetown…..
To continue reading this article
Subscribe Or
Try 1 week of unlimited access for $5. Or our most popular plan for just 27¢ a day.
The ePaper, iOS and Android apps are included.
More in Guyana News
Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web