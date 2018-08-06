In last six months…

Over 3,200 residents around the country have been able to gain access to potable water for the first time within the last six months, Managing Director of the Guyana Water Inc. (GWI) Dr. Richard Van West-Charles said on Friday.

Van West-Charles made the pronouncement at the water company’s mid-year review of their achievements over the last six months.

He said that they have been able to complete major projects in all the administrative regions in the country that would’ve seen potable water being delivered for the first time to a large number of residents as well as the improvement in water quality and service…..