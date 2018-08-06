Guyana News

Vive la Force roads in deplorable state

-residents say business has declined since Wales Estate closed

By Staff Writer
The access road to the Vive la Force community.

Residents from the Vive la Force, West Bank Dem-erara community are crying out about the decline in business since the closure of the Wales Sugar Estate and the state of the roads in the community.

Vive la Force, a community where a number of former sugar workers from the Wales Estate reside was just a few years ago busy according to residents. The residents of the area stated that as a result of the closure of the estate at the end of 2016, the community has become quiet. Persons who own small shops in the area are struggling to keep their businesses afloat. Residents in the community also raised their concerns about the deplorable state of the roads in the community.

One woman who asked not to be named stated that since the closure of the estate, her business has declined significantly. “Since Wales close down, it hard out here, cause people aint buying anything, they just trying to get a lil hustle to take care of their family.” Her shop is located just at the entrance to the Vive-la-Force community…..

