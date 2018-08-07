Guyana News

AFC local gov’t campaign won’t damage general elections coalition

-Granger

By Staff Writer
President David Granger

The decision made by the Alliance For Change (AFC) to contest the upcoming local government elections alone is not a cause for concern, President David Granger said yesterday, while making it clear that A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) respects the decision made by its coalition government partner.

“It is my view that both the AFC and the APNU remain committed to coalition politics and this in no way will damage the prospect of our two parties going into the general and region elections as one,” Granger told reporters shortly before he left the Botanical Gardens, where he attended a commemorative ceremony for the 33rd death anniversary of the First Prime Minister and First Executive President Linden Forbes Sampson Burnham.

In a brief interview, Granger stressed that the AFC’s decision would have been a party one. He added that there was an exchange of memoranda and that APNU had drafted its own core principles which were submitted to the AFC for their consideration.

He did not make mention of those principles but State Minister Joseph Harmon did during a post-Cabinet press briefing held later in the day…..

