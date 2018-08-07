Guyana News

Bynoe handpicked by president to head energy dep’t

- Harmon confirms

By Staff Writer
Dr. Mark Bynoe

Newly-appointed head of the Department of Energy (DoE) Dr. Mark Bynoe was handpicked by President David Granger, State Minister Joseph Harmon confirmed yesterday before dismissing concerns that he may be unsuitable for the job.

In responding to questions during a post-Cabinet press briefing, Harmon explained that all the directors of departments under the Ministry of the Presidency (MoTP) are persons who are appointed by the president. “For example, you have a Department of the Environment, that Director has been appointed by the President. You have a Department of Public Service and the Director, who is the Permanent Secretary there, is also appointed by the president,” he said before reiterating that the president appoints the heads of those departments which fall directly under MoTP “in his own deliberate judgement.”

He added that there may be considerations which will be taken into account but it is the president who appoints someone of his choosing…..

