Contract awarded for crime mapping

Citizens will very soon have access to a digital map showing areas prone to crime in Region Four and other related data, Minister of State Joseph Harmon said yesterday.
Harmon made the announcement during a post-Cabinet press briefing where he revealed that Cabinet had given its “no objection” to the award of a contract, worth US$78,750 (approximately $16.5 million) to Valrie Grant, a Geographic Information System (GIS) Consultant, for crime mapping. The contract was awarded under the Ministry of Public Security…..
