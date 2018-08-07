Cops probing assault by Russian security guard on miner in Cuyuni

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) has launched an investigation into an assault by an armed Russian guard on an employee of the Hopkinson Mining and Logistics Company.

Rickford Burke, head of the new York-based Caribbean Guyana Institute for Democracy (CGID) had posted two videos on social media showing an employee of the mining company communicating with the Russian, explaining to him about the company’s claims to the land and why they did not need permission to be there.

The Russian, who briefly spoke English in the video, was then seen laughing as the worker tried to continue his explanation of his company’s claims to the land. The video ended abruptly and another video showed the confrontation at a later point. The Russian and the mining company’s worker continued the conversation which then took a turn for the worse. The worker was then hit by the Russian and after retaliating, the Russian punched the worker which resulted in a scuffle that lasted a few seconds. The Russian then pulled back and drew his gun which was tucked in the waist of his pants and then the video ended abruptly. Before ending, persons were heard trying to quell the situation…..