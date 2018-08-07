Dr Harold Davis Jnr is new GuySuCo CEO

Dr. Harold Davis Jnr. has been appointed the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the ailing Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) and a new board of directors should be in place by the middle of next week, Minister of State Joseph Harmon announced yesterday.

He made the disclosure in response to a question on the future of GuySuCo at a post-Cabinet press briefing yesterday. Up until that point, it was unknown that the process had started to find a substantive CEO.

Davis was up until earlier this year GuySuCo’s Director of Agricultural Services. He was appointed sometime last week. He is replacing Paul Bhim, who had been appointed temporary CEO. Davis father, Harold Davis was a long-serving Chairman of GuySuCo.

Harmon told reporters that Davis was scheduled to begin work from yesterday. He disclosed that the consideration for a board for the entity is “well advanced” and by the end of the week or very early next week, “we will have the announcement of a board of directors for GuySuCo.”….