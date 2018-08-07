Ex-accountant faces more charges of defrauding gold board

Almost three weeks after being charged with several counts of fraud, a former accountant of the Guyana Gold Board (GGB) was yesterday faced with three additional charges, alongside a former GGB clerk.

Rosanna Ramnarine, 35, and Deborah Forbes, 50, of Den Amstel, West Coast Demerara, were brought before Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman, who read three fraud charges to them in Georgetown.

The first charge read against the defendants stated that between January 1st, 2017 and February 28th, 2017, at the GGB, located at Lot 68 Brickdam, Georgetown, being employed as clerks or servants, they willfully and with intent to defraud falsified a document in possession of the GGB, that is to say, payment invoice #80230, dated January 24th, 2017.

It was further alleged that the defendants, between January 1st, 2017 and February 28th, 2017, at the GGB, located at Lot 68 Brickdam, Georgetown, being employed as clerks or servants, stole $436,409 in the possession and power of the GGB, their employer.

Finally, it was alleged that the duo, between January 1st, 2017 and February 28th, 2017, at the GGB, located at Lot 68 Brickdam, Georgetown, being employed as clerks or servants, willfully and with the intent to defraud falsified a document in possession of the GGB, that is to say, payment invoice #80230 purporting to show that Clinton Alphonso received a payment of $436,409, on January 24th, 2017.

The women pleaded not guilty.

Attorney Nigel Hughes, who represented them, stated that investigations into the matter have been ongoing for about eight months. He noted that his clients were not a flight risk and had been cooperating with the police.

Hughes requested that this clients be granted reasonable bail in the matters.

The police prosecutor made no objection to bail being granted but requested that conditions be applied as it relates to Forbes. The prosecutor noted that Ramnarine is currently reporting to the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) every Friday and has lodged her passport since being charged previously with six similar counts of fraud.

Magistrate Latchman granted the women a total of $450,000 bail each. Forbes was then ordered to lodge her passport with the clerk of courts and to report to SOCU every Friday until the completion of the trial.

The matters were then adjourned until August 27th, when statements are expected to be filed.