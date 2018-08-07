Fire service removes locks from Pegasus Hotel’s emergency exits

In the wake of the fire in the kitchen of the Pegasus Hotel on Sunday night, the Guyana Fire Service yesterday removed chains and locks that had been used to secure emergency exits, according to Fire Prevention Officer Andrew Holder.

Holder, in a telephone interview yesterday, explained that the Fire Service was also engaged in discussions with the hotel’s management to rectify the breaches of the fire codes that were found.

Asked if the hotel is expected to face any penalties for the breaches, Holder said, “We are working with them to remedy the situation and this course of action would dictate the mode of action that needs to be taken.”

Following the incident, the US State Department’s Bureau of Consular Affairs yesterday issued an advisory via Twitter informing its citizens that some US government personnel who were staying at the hotel “have decided to move to other locations.”….