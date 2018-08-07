Guyana News

Gov’t to re-engage teachers’ union on wages

By Staff Writer

The Government and the Guyana Teachers’ Union (GTU) will on Thursday resume talks following a response by Cabinet to recommendations for the salaries and conditions of service for teachers, Minister of State Joseph Harmon disclosed yesterday.

Addressing a post-Cabinet press briefing at the Ministry of the Presidency, Harmon said that at last Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting, Education Minister Nicolette Henry presented the report of the joint High Level Task Force, which comprised representatives of both the government and the union.

He reminded that the task force was appointed to generate the proposals for a multi-year agreement in relation to the salaries and conditions of service for teachers…..

