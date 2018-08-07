Guyana News

NIS pursuing GuySuCo for $250m

By Staff Writer
Holly Greaves

The National Insurance Scheme (NIS), which is predicting a deficit of $414 million for 2018, has served a demand notice to the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) for an outstanding debt of $250 million.

General Manager of the NIS, Holly Greaves told the Parliamentary Sectoral Committee on Social Services yesterday that while the sugar company has paid the $1.5 billion it owed in 2015 the interest remains outstanding and the scheme plans to take the Corporation to court to secure these funds.

In 2015 the scheme announced that the NIS had agreed to honour contributors’ claims after GuySuCo submitted a payment schedule. Stabroek News had reported at that time that GuySuCo had not been required to pay the interest that is supposed to be surcharged and the company had pledged that worker benefits would not be in danger owing to the delinquency in payment…..

More in Guyana News

Drainage authority signs contract with Indian company for 12 pumps

Gov’t to re-engage teachers’ union on wages

Gov’t to re-engage teachers’ union on wages

Girlfriend of man shot dead by hotelier says he was not armed

Fire service removes locks from Pegasus Hotel’s emergency exits

Fire service removes locks from Pegasus Hotel’s emergency exits

Cops probing assault by Russian security guard on miner in Cuyuni

Former GPSU guard gets four years for theft from headquarters

No bail for West Ruimveldt man on gun charge

Burnham worked to eradicate poverty, inequalities

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web