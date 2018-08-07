Guyana News

No bail for West Ruimveldt man on gun charge

By Staff Writer
Royston James

A West Ruimveldt resident was yesterday remanded to prison after he was charged with the illegal possession of a firearm.

It is alleged that Royston James, had a revolver without being a licensed firearm holder on August 1st in Georgetown.

James, 40, of 15 A Front Road, West Ruimveldt, denied the allegation.

His attorney, Paul Fung-A-Fat, requested reasonable bail for his client but Prosecutor Quinn Harris objected to bail being granted, citing the seriousness of the offence, and its prevalence.

James was later remanded to prison. He is due for another hearing on August 27th.

