Guyana News

Norton St man nabbed with ganja after cops impound motorbike

-court hears

By Staff Writer

A Norton Street man is now a remanded prisoner after police say they found a quantity of ganja hidden under a helmet on his impounded motorcycle.

Damian Evans, 35, of Lot 35 Norton Street, Werk-en-Rust, was arraigned before Magistrate Fabayo Azore in Georgetown last Friday, when he was read a charge which stated that on August 1st, 2018, at Brickdam, he had 134.3 grammes of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking in his possession.

Evans pleaded not guilty to the charge.

According to the prosecution, ranks from the Criminal Investigation Department were on patrol duties in Charlestown, where they noticed two motorcycles parked on the left side of Breda Street in front of a house…..

