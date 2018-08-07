Smoking prohibited at CPL Games

In keeping with the new tobacco control bill, no smoking will be permitted at the Caribbean Premier League T20 games which begin here on Thursday at the Providence Stadium.

An advisory from the Ministry of Public Health today said that no smoking will be permitted within 50 meters of the entrance to or exit of the stadium.

“The Ministry of Public Health wishes to advise the general public that smoking of cigarettes, e- cigars or any narcotic substance will NOT BE ALLOWED during the Caribbean Premiere League (CPL) cricket matches at the Guyana National Stadium (Providence)”, the advisory said.

“This is in keeping with the new TOBACCO CONTROL BILL which protects the population from EXPOSURE TO SECOND-HAND SMOKE”, it added.

This will be the first major test of the legislation which has been hailed as ground-breaking.