Contractor declines comment on Essequibo Coast electrocution

By Staff Writer
Orwayne Cozier

Ramotar and Sons Contracting, the company hired to install street lamps on the Essequibo Coast has declined to comment on an incident on Monday in which one man was electrocuted and another injured while electrical wires were being strung.

The now dead Orwayne Cozier, 24, of Lot 30 Dowding Street, Kitty, Georgetown, an employee of the Public Infrastructure Ministry (MPI) and Ramotar and Sons employee Asif Azeez, 28, were on the ground when they were both shocked at Dryshore, Essequibo Coast. The incident occurred sometime between 1  and 1.30 pm.

When Stabroek News contacted the firm yesterday, an employee related that they would not be giving a comment on the incident but noted that they are still investigating. Before the reporter could ask any other question the phone call was terminated…..

