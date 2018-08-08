Guyana News

Cops dispatch team to probe assault of miner by Russian national

By Staff Writer
A screenshot of the armed Russian pulling his gun from his waist.

A police team has been dispatched to Quartz Stone, Cuyuni to probe the assault by a Russian security guard on a miner.

Superintendent Kelvin Adonis, who is Commander of ‘F’ Division, was unable to say when the team will return to Georgetown as he explained that it takes more than six hours to reach the area, depending on the condition of the trail and the weather.

Although there were also reports of similar incidents occurring, including a miner being handcuffed to the roof of the shed before being tortured, Adonis explained that it was the first time the police had received a report of such an incident…..

More in Guyana News

Family of murdered Canefield woman files complaint against police

By

Hotelier shot Subryanville man in self defence, handyman says

By

AFC being forced to prove ‘electoral worth’ with solo campaign

Partner confesses to killing Pomeroon farmer – police source

Selection of new GuySuCo CEO should have been board’s decision

Selection of new GuySuCo CEO should have been board’s decision

Guard believes he is being targeted after confrontation with Broomes, driver

Guard believes he is being targeted after confrontation with Broomes, driver

Granger delivered hard-hitting lecture on Emancipation eve

Three held for questioning over murder of Kuru Kururu man

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web