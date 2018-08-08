Cops dispatch team to probe assault of miner by Russian national

A police team has been dispatched to Quartz Stone, Cuyuni to probe the assault by a Russian security guard on a miner.

Superintendent Kelvin Adonis, who is Commander of ‘F’ Division, was unable to say when the team will return to Georgetown as he explained that it takes more than six hours to reach the area, depending on the condition of the trail and the weather.

Although there were also reports of similar incidents occurring, including a miner being handcuffed to the roof of the shed before being tortured, Adonis explained that it was the first time the police had received a report of such an incident…..