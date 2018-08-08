Guyana News

Damaged roads, culverts mark aftermath of Rupununi floods

By Staff Writer

While floodwaters have receded in the Rupununi, they have left behind damaged roads and culverts, Region Nine Chairman Bryan Allicock has said.

Allicock yesterday explained that waters in the North Rupununi, from where he last received reports of flooding, have since receded and a list of all the farms affected as a result was sent to the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs.

However, the Chairman noted that the roads that were once covered by the water are now in very bad states. Added to that, he said vehicles trying to access Aishalton are now forced to use another route since the usual one forces vehicles into the creek as a result of damaged culverts…..

