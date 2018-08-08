Guyana News

Family hoping for justice for guard killed in hit and run

-driver still unidentified

By Staff Writer
Mona London

The family of security guard Mona London remains hopeful that the driver who struck and killed her will be found and brought to justice.

London, 60, of Haslington, East Coast Demerara, who was employed with Massy Security, was struck down after she left the MovieTowne construction site when her shift ended on the evening of July 24th.

London left the construction site with a co-worker, Odessa Gravesande, and as she was attempting to cross to the northern carriageway of the Rupert Craig Highway, she was hit by a dark coloured SUV, which was travelling at a fast rate toward Georgetown…..

