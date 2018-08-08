Family of murdered Canefield woman files complaint against police

The Corentyne couple, whose daughter was murdered on Monday by her husband minutes after the police had left their residence, has filed a report with the Police Complaints Authority in New Amsterdam.

The family is demanding justice from the authorities and is calling for the dismissal of Police Sergeant 15818 Vanessa Williams, who they say acted carelessly on Monday, when she accompanied the now murdered woman, Rohanie Lakhan, also known as “Sabrina” and “Mama”, 29, to her Lot 101 Kilcoy, Chesney Housing Scheme house in order for her to collect her belongings.

The Police Office of Professional Responsibility has also launched an investigation…..