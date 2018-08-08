Guyana News

Guard believes he is being targeted after confrontation with Broomes, driver

By Staff Writer

Following his suspension and the revocation of his supernumerary precept, security guard Robert Goodluck, who was involved in a confrontation with Junior Natural Resources Minister Simona Broomes last month, believes that he is being targeted.

Olsen Hazel, Chief Security Officer of the KGM security services, to which Goodluck is attached, told Stabroek News that Goodluck had been suspended since the night of the incident involving Broomes.

When asked how long the suspension was expected to last, Hazel said a definite time had not been set, while noting that the company has taken this course since it needs to “clear up” certain aspects of the matter.

He added that if Goodluck returned to work, he would not perform duties with a firearm. “If he is working, he has to work with a baton. Not a firearm,” Hazel said…..

More in Guyana News

Family of murdered Canefield woman files complaint against police

By

Hotelier shot Subryanville man in self defence, handyman says

By

AFC being forced to prove ‘electoral worth’ with solo campaign

Partner confesses to killing Pomeroon farmer – police source

Selection of new GuySuCo CEO should have been board’s decision

Selection of new GuySuCo CEO should have been board’s decision

Granger delivered hard-hitting lecture on Emancipation eve

Three held for questioning over murder of Kuru Kururu man

Family hoping for justice for guard killed in hit and run

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web