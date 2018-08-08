Hotelier shot Subryanville man in self defence, handyman says

While police await legal advice on whether to charge hotel owner Erwin Bacchus, following his fatal shooting of a Subryanville man, a worker who witnessed the encounter said that he acted in self defence.

According to Terrence Newsum, a handyman at the Tourist Villa Hotel, where the shooting occurred, the now deceased Jason De Florimonte had attacked him with a knife and later also tried to attack Bacchus, who shot him.

Bacchus, 45, of Lot 260 B Fifth Avenue Subryanville, Georgetown was initially taken into police custody but a police source told Stabroek News yesterday that he has since been placed in the care of the Georgetown Public Hospital’s psychiatric ward, where he is under police guard, after he was observed acting strangely…..