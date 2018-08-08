Kaneville youth remanded over alleged theft of motorcycle

An 18-year-old Kaneville resident was remanded to prison last Friday after being charged with stealing a motorcycle.

The charge against Kenrick Cuffy stated that between July 28th and July 29th, 2018, at Kaneville, East Bank Demerara, he stole a $167,000 motorcycle, CG 9211, which was the property of Anthony Johnson.

Cuffy pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The court heard that the cycle was recovered with extensive damage at the Meadowbank Wharf, where Cuffy works. It was also noted that Johnson’s son saw the defendant pushing the cycle.

Cuffy broke down in tears and told the court that he was taking the cycle back to the owner, whom he identified as “a short boy” called “Allicock.” He stated that he did not steal the cycle but asked Allicock, with whom he works, to take a ride on the cycle. After hearing from both sides, Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan remanded the youth to prison and adjourned the matter until August 8th.