No bail for men accused of shooting at cops

Junior John and Jamal Jerioh, the two men who are accused of shooting at police ranks on Emancipation Day in the city, were yesterday remanded to prison after being charged.

John, 32, a mason of East La Penitence, and Jerioh, 21, a vendor of Albert Street, Queenstown, were arraigned before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in Georgetown, where they were read the joint charges.

It was alleged that on August 1st, 2018, at Chapel and Norton streets, Georgetown, they discharged a loaded firearm at police constable Royston Mendonca, with intent to maim, disable or cause grievous bodily harm…..