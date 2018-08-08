Guyana News

Selection of new GuySuCo CEO should have been board’s decision

-Chand

By Staff Writer

Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union (GAWU) President Komal Chand has criticised the government for the selection and appointment of Dr. Harold Davis Jnr as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo), saying that the decision should have been made by the still-to-be-named board.

“The government appointed the CEO but there is no board in place. Normally, you would have a board and those appointments would be done through the board. That is the normal practice but it is different here,” Chand told Stabroek News yesterday.

Minister of State Joseph Harmon on Monday announced the appointment and said that a new board of directors should be in place by the middle of next week…..

