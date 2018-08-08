Students to benefit from ICT workshop at Lethem

First Lady, Sandra Granger on Monday declared open the Information Communication Technology (ICT) Training Programme for over 30 participants in Lethem, Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo (Region Nine).

A release from the Ministry of the Presidency said that the three-week training programme, conducted by the Office of the First Lady in collaboration with the Board of Industrial Training (BIT) and the Ministry of Social Protection, will take place in the dormitory of the St. Ignatius Secondary School, St. Ignatius Village.

Mrs. Granger urged the participants to pursue education relentlessly in order to adapt to technological changes…..