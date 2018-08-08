Three held for questioning over murder of Kuru Kururu man

Three persons have been held for questioning by the police about the murder of Gregory Frank, the Kuru Kururu man who was found dead in his home last Thursday.

A police source yesterday told Stabroek News that the persons being questioned were picked up between Monday and yesterday.

Frank, 46, a legal clerk of Lot 686 Kuru Kururu, Soesdyke-Linden High-way, was found dead in a pool of blood in his home and it is suspected that he may have been killed during a burglary.

An autopsy found that Frank died from asphyxiation due to a compression injury to the neck, compounded by blunt trauma to the head.

The police had said Frank’s body, “with a swollen forehead,” was discovered around 4.30 am in the living room of his home.

The statement said the rear door to Frank’s home was found ajar and the entire house was ransacked. Valuables were also reported missing from the house.

Lavern Frank-Richardson, a sister of the dead man, had indicated that two flat-screen televisions and other valuables were stolen from the house.