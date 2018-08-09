Guyana News

Albouystown welder on wounding charge

By Staff Writer

An Albouystown welder was yesterday granted his release on $25,000 bail after he denied wounding another man.

Gregory Brown, 22, a welder, of Lot 64 Hunter Street, Albouystown, was arraigned before Magistrate Fabayo Azore in Georgetown and read an unlawful wounding charge.

The charge against Brown stated that on July 4th at Hunter Street, Albouystown, he unlawfully and maliciously wounded Desmond Grant.

Brown pleaded not guilty to the charge after it was read to him by Magistrate Fabayo Azore.

Subsequently, Magistrate Azore granted the accused his release on $25,000 bail, and adjourned the matter until September 12th.

