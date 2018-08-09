Council of Legal Education to meet in Guyana

The Government of Guyana, in collaboration with the Council of Legal Education (CLE) will be hosting a series of meetings of the CLE which will place emphasis on the Caribbean Law Schools and how they relate to the Caribbean Community.

According to press release from the Ministry of Legal Affairs, sixty participants will be attending the meetings which will run from September 6 to 8, at the Marriott Hotel. The attendees will include the Chairman of the CLE, a representative of the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ), Attorneys General (AGs), Chief Justices from Caricom Member States, Members of the Bar Association and Principals of the three Law Schools located in Trinidad & Tobago, Jamaica and The Bahamas,.

On September 6, a Special Meeting of the Executive Committee of the CLE will be held at 9:30 hours…..