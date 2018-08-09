Guyana News

Friendship man found in trench died from blunt trauma

By Staff Writer
Kevin Ketwaroo

The results of an autopsy conducted on the body of Kevin Ketwaroo, whose decomposed remains were found floating in a trench at Friendship, East Bank Demerara (EBD), have turned investigations into another direction.

The cause of Ketwaroo’s death was given as blunt trauma to the head and compression of the neck. The autopsy was performed yesterday by government forensic pathologist, Dr. Nehaul Singh.

The deceased Ketwaroo, 28, a mason and a security guard of Friendship, EBD, was found around 1 pm on Monday. Police said that they were summoned to the scene by residents in the area who first saw the body floating…..

