GECOM likely to spend around $74M on billboards

By Staff Writer

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) is likely to spend some $74M  on billboards in Local Authorities Areas as part of its educational programme, in preparation for Local Government Elections which are set for November 12, 2018.

The estimated cost for the construction, installation and maintenance of billboards was revealed on Tuesday from the engineer’s estimates when bids for the projects were opened.

The bids were opened in two parts: for the construction and installation of billboards for 26 Neighbourhood Democratic Councils and 150 constituencies, 10 companies signalled their interest. The estimated cost for this project is $53M, while $21M is the estimated cost for the maintenance work to GECOM’s billboards in Regions 1,2,3,4,5,6,7 &10.

The bids were opened at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Boardroom (NPTAB) at Main and Urquhart streets.

The companies and their bids are as follows:

