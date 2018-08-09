GPSU welcomes appointment of Dr Bynoe

The Executive Council of the Guyana Public Service Union (GPSU) has welcomed the appointment of Dr. Mark Bynoe as Head of the Department of Energy, Ministry of the Presidency.

A statement on Tuesday from the GPSU said that Dr. Bynoe brought to this position “a higher and tighter focus on the benefits and importance of integrity. The fact that he possesses relevant qualifications, is recognized as a person of repute, quality of character, staunch commitment to excellence and combined with his brilliant record of being a successful leader makes him a great choice to head the team at the Department of Energy.

“The Union wishes to proffer its complete support and commitment to Dr. Bynoe and team. It is the Executives’ desire that all stakeholders work in the national interest for the best performance of the Department and the economic development of the country”.