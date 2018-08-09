Guyana News

GPSU welcomes appointment of Dr Bynoe

By Staff Writer

The Executive Council of the Guyana Public Service Union (GPSU) has welcomed the appointment of Dr. Mark Bynoe as Head of the Department of Energy, Ministry of the Presidency.

A statement on Tuesday from the GPSU said that Dr. Bynoe brought to this position “a higher and tighter focus on the benefits and importance of integrity.  The fact that he possesses relevant qualifications, is recognized as a person of repute, quality of character, staunch commitment to excellence and combined with his brilliant record of being a successful leader makes him a great choice to head the team at the Department of Energy.

“The Union wishes to proffer its complete support and commitment to Dr. Bynoe and team.  It is the Executives’ desire that all stakeholders work in the national interest for the best performance of the Department and the economic development of the country”.

More in Guyana News

Growth rate upped

Green paper puts Finance Ministry in control of natural resource fund

CCJ dismisses historic post-judgment application in land case

CCJ dismisses historic post-judgment application in land case

AFC says ready to prove itself at LGE

Case against alleged Essequibo gold bar smuggler dismissed

Gunman robs Rubis station at Bel Air

Friendship man found in trench died from blunt trauma

President says to hold press conference ‘very soon’

President says to hold press conference ‘very soon’

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web