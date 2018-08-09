Guyana News

Green paper puts Finance Ministry in control of natural resource fund

By Staff Writer
Ministry of Finance, Main & Urquhart St.

A long-awaited paper from the government on how revenues from oil and other natural resources will be managed, places the Ministry of Finance in overall control in a move likely to draw strong criticism.

Experts have said in the past that the best practice for management of a Sovereign Wealth Fund (SWF) is to keep politicians away from it. The model unveiled in Parliament yesterday by Minister of Finance, Winston Jordan effectively puts his ministry in charge and this will likely be met with staunch opposition.

The  paper lays out stringent fiscal rules for the management of the Natural Resource Fund (NRF) but with the Ministry of Finance as the overall manager and its minister having a key role in composing the  macroeconomic committee which would be responsible for determining how those funds are apportioned…..

More in Guyana News

Growth rate upped

CCJ dismisses historic post-judgment application in land case

CCJ dismisses historic post-judgment application in land case

AFC says ready to prove itself at LGE

Case against alleged Essequibo gold bar smuggler dismissed

Gunman robs Rubis station at Bel Air

Friendship man found in trench died from blunt trauma

President says to hold press conference ‘very soon’

President says to hold press conference ‘very soon’

Two Russians held in connection with assault of miner

Two Russians held in connection with assault of miner

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web