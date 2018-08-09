River search for weapon in murder of farmer unsuccessful

As the probe into the murder of 73-year-old coconut farmer Deonarine (only name) widens, investigators yesterday journeyed to the Pomeroon River in search of the murder weapon which was reportedly tossed overboard by the suspect following the incident.

Contacted for an update last evening, Commander of ‘G’ Division Khali Pareshram related to Stabroek News that during further interrogation, the suspect – Deonarine’s 46-year-old partner related to the investigators that after the incident, she threw the firearm she used to shoot Deonarine into the Pomeroon River.

As a result, Pareshram said detectives accompanied by the woman went to the river in search of the weapon.

Whilst there, he noted divers searched the river but came up empty handed.

The woman was among four persons who were initially detained…..