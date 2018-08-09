Two Russians held in connection with assault of miner

Two Russian nationals, one of whom allegedly assaulted a miner in Cuyuni on Friday, are currently in police custody at the Bartica Police Station.

Rickford Burke, head of the New York-based Caribbean Guyana Institute for Democracy (CGID), had posted two videos on social media showing an employee of the mining company communicating with one of the Russians, explaining to him about the company’s claims to the land and why they did not need permission to be there.

The Russian, who spoke briefly in English in the video, was then seen laughing as the worker tried to continue his explanation of his company’s claims to the land. The video ended abruptly and the second video showed the confrontation at a later point. The Russian and the mining company’s worker were still in conversation, which then degenerated as the worker was hit by the Russian. After the worker retaliated, the Russian punched the worker, which resulted in a scuffle that lasted a few seconds. The Russian then stood back and drew his gun, as the video ended abruptly.

The altercation was subsequently reported to the Bartica Police Station on Sunday and the team was sent yesterday…..