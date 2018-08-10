Guyana News

Bus driver gets 50 months for causing cyclist’s death in Vlissengen Rd accident

By Staff Writer
Desmond Grandaoult

Charged earlier this year after months on the run, Jamaul John was yesterday sentenced to 50 months in jail for causing the death of pedal cyclist Desmond Grandsoult.

John, 25, who was on trial before Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman, was found guilty of driving minibus BTT 8476 in a manner dangerous to the public on December 18th, 2017, at Vlissengen Road,, thereby causing the death of Desmond Grandsoult.

Following the death of Grandsoult, John had been on the run. A wanted bulletin was issued for the accused and he was later arrested on March 26th, 2018. John, who was represented by attorney Melvin Duke, claimed in an unsworn statement that he left the scene of the accident because he felt threatened by the crowd that had gathered…..

