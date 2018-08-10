Guyana News

Cops await legal advice on charging foreign nationals over assault of miner

By Staff Writer

The police are currently seeking legal advice on what course of action to take against the foreign nationals who attacked a miner at Quartzstone, Cuyuni.

While it was initially reported that the two foreigners are Russian nationals, Police ‘F’ Division Commander Kelvin Adonis has confirmed that they are Ukrainians.

Adonis also noted that the men are still in custody as police are seeking legal advice on what action to take against them.

The two men were arrested after police followed up on the incident, which was documented in two videos that were posted on social media by Rickford Burke, head of the New York-based Caribbean Guyana Institute for Democracy (CGID), showing an employee of the Hopkinson Mining and Logistics Company communicating with one of the foreigners…..

