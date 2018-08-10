Gun discovered after man crashes car while fleeing police

A West Ruimveldt man and a Campbellville Housing Scheme youth are now in police custody after one of them allegedly dropped an unlicensed gun before crashing into a utility pole after trying to escape from the police.

According to the police, ranks of a mobile patrol were in Charlestown around 11:30 am yesterday when they observed motor car, PWW149, driving in a suspicious manner and by a “known character” with a male in the back seat.

When the patrol approached the vehicle in the vicinity of Russell and Howes streets they signalled the driver to stop. However, the man reportedly accelerated and crashed into a post on Lyng Street…..