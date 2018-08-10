Magistrate to rule next week on case against Westford, aide in alleged $600M theft

A city magistrate is expected to rule next week on whether a prima facie case has been made out against former government minister Jennifer Westford and her former aide Margaret Cummings in their trial for the alleged theft of over $600 million.

Both Westford and Cummings are before Magistrate Judy Latchman for a charge which alleges that the two, between October 19th, 2011 and April 28th, 2015, while being employed with the former Public Service Ministry, stole $639,420,000 belonging to the Government of Guyana, which they received by virtue of employment.

It is further alleged that between 2011 and 2015, Westford signed 24 memoranda amounting to $639,420,000 and sent them to the Permanent Secretary at the then Office of the President to be signed and approved. The money was said to have been requested for activities to be conducted in the 10 administrative regions…..