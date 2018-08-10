Guyana News

No evidence to support proposal for cash payouts from oil money

-Granger

By Staff Writer
President David Granger yesterday (DPI Photo)

Noting that no proposal for a cash payout to be made to households from oil revenue has reached his desk, President David Granger yesterday said that he is yet to see the evidential basis to support such a suggestion.

“Whether it be US$5000 per year or whatever it works out at, we can put the figure together – there must be a mechanism in place to ensure every single household and by extension every single person, sees the benefits of oil and gas in terms of cash or cheque received in their accounts,” economist Dr Clive Thomas said on Sunday at an event organized by the Buxton First of August Movement.

Thomas’ statements have seen mixed reactions with some observers saying that the figure is too small and others foreseeing major political implications if the proposal is accepted by government…..

Mangal criticises Sovereign Wealth Fund model released by gov't

Guyana Goldfields considering former sugar workers for jobs

