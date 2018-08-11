Cabinet endorses contracts for extension of Region One schools, uniforms for Indigenous students

Cabinet has given its no-objection to the award of multimillion dollar contracts for the extensions of three Region One schools and the supply of uniforms for Indigenous students.

Minister of State Joseph Harmon, during a post-Cabinet press briefing on Monday, provided a list of contracts which were dealt with by Cabinet at its July 21st meeting.

He informed that A Nazier & Sons Contracting Services has been awarded a $16.4 million contract for the extension of the Warapoka Primary School, located in Mabaruma. The Sacred Heart Primary School, which is also located in Mabaruma, will be extended by AAV Ragoobeer General Construction, following the award of a $15.7 million contract. Harmon said that the Port Kaituma Primary School (Annex) will be extended by International Import Supplies following the award of a $17.4 million contract. These contracts were awarded under the Ministry of Communities…..